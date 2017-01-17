Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Company
Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.
