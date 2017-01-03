NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly...

NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly Hits Seven-Year High in Key Demo

NBC'S "NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH CARSON DALY" has hit a seven-year high in adults 18-49 in the local people meters, with a +22% jump versus last year, while rival New Year's Eve broadcasts on ABC and FOX both declined. In metered-market households, the NBC telecast grew +19% year to year to a three-year high.

Chicago, IL

