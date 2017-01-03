NASA Should Build a Superhighway in Space
Donald Trump will take power any minute now, and we need to take advantage of the change in the White House to change NASA's focus. Why? NASA needs to get out of the rocket business and shift its attention to a permanent space transport infrastructure, an Eisenhower-style highway in the sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Tue
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC