Movers & Shakers: Ashley Kile, director of research and insights, JT Mega
Ashley Kile is helping food manufacturers translate trends into strategic priorities as director of research and insights at JT Mega, a Minneapolis-based food advertising agency. Kile, previously a senior account executive, was promoted to the newly created research and insights role as JT Mega invests in new business development.
