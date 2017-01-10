Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:...

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) - Top Stock from Consumer Goods Sector

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Leicester

The company has reported a price of $45.62 today, marking a change of -1.23%. Monster Beverage Corporation has a current return on equity of 16.60% while its debt to equity stands at 0. The return on investment is at 11.40% and the gross margin is reported to be 61.40%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,309 • Total comments across all topics: 277,708,601

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC