Michael Bryan, Longtime Radio Programmer, Joins CAA: Exclusive
Longtime radio programmer Michael Bryan is joining Creative Artists Agency in a newly created position where he will develop brand strategies and assist in artist development for acts across the CAA roster, Billboard has exclusively learned. Bryan was previously iHeartMedia/Nashville senior vp programming, where he oversaw six stations, including country WSIX, top 40 WRVW and hip-hop/R&B WUBT.
