Miami Herald Media Company names VP of advertising

Read more: The Miami Herald

In her new role, Lesley Decanio will lead MH Media, the advertising division for MHMC and its two flagship newspapers, the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. She will also be responsible for sales and marketing of MHMC's products and services; including print, digital, direct/target marketing, niche publications and audience extension partnerships.

Chicago, IL

