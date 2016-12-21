Miami Herald Media Company names VP of advertising
In her new role, Lesley Decanio will lead MH Media, the advertising division for MHMC and its two flagship newspapers, the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. She will also be responsible for sales and marketing of MHMC's products and services; including print, digital, direct/target marketing, niche publications and audience extension partnerships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|4 hr
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC