MENA's advertising industry: $1B wiped off spending in 2016
Print media advertising is suffering the most, TV advertising is stagnating and digital advertising is increasing, but the net result is an overall 10 percent drop. Not even advertisers can sell 2016 as a good year - and their commercial outlook for the next 12 months is similarly bleak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Dec 29
|tsjenter16
|552
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC