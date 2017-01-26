McDonald's, A&W to launch all-day breakfast across Canada

Two of Canada's more well-known restaurant chains are rolling out all-day breakfast across the country in response to a growing consumer appetite for their morning staples. McDonald's Canada will start serving breakfast beyond its usual cut-off time of 11 a.m. at 1,100 of its 1,450 restaurants on Feb. 21. Six days later, A&W Food Services of Canada will launch all-day breakfast, aiming to have it at 95 per cent of its 879 restaurants by spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.