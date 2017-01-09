Mars Shifts Its Orbit
That explains the Milky Way maker's pivot toward pet care, including the deal it struck Monday for veterinary-care company VCA Inc. Sales growth in the candy market, including chocolate treats, is getting tougher to come by, particularly in the U.S. The $13.7 billion of chocolate candy sold in the year through Dec.4 was up just 1 percent from the year-earlier period, while volume was down 0.6 percent, according to Information Resources data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. Pet food, on the other hand, is the food industry's most-promising category, with Euromonitor International forecasting a 2.5 percent compound annual growth rate for the next five years, compared with 1.3 percent for packaged foods overall.
