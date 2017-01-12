Library receives $268,000 award to pr...

Library receives $268,000 award to preserve circus history

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Milner Library at Illinois State University has received a $268,000 award to digitize a collection of circus route books dating back to the 19th century. The library in Normal, Illinois, announced the award Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... 5 hr Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,847,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC