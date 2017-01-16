Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
Lamar Advertising Company has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|11 hr
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|22 hr
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Sun
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC