Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Lamar Advertising Company has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

