Korea's finance minister meets with Wall Street heavyweights

South Korea's finance minister met with leaders of global investment banks in Wall Street to brief them on the country's recent economic situations and its fiscal policy road map, his office here said Wednesday. In a meeting with Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein in New York on Tuesday , Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho stressed Asia's fourth-largest economy has been running steadily and smoothly despite the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in December, according to the finance ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.