KCC discussing need to regulate online advertising'
KCC Chairman Choi Sung-joon, speaks at a press luncheon at the Gwacheon Government Complex in Gyeonggi Province on Thursday. South Korea's broadcasting and communications authority is discussing the need to regulate online advertisements, according to its chief Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|5 hr
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC