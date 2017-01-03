Jeff Sessions Hearing Touches on His ...

Jeff Sessions Hearing Touches on His Racial Views

During his confirmation hearing for attorney general on Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Sessions discussed his record on the Voting Rights Act and his overall support for state-passed voter identification laws. Photo: AP Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general, forcefully rejected accusations that he has racist views, and departed from several of Mr. Trump's campaign stances during a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday that drew tough questioning from his Democratic colleagues.

