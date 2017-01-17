Japan's biggest advertising company D...

Japan's biggest advertising company Dentsu has replaced its CEO

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Dentsu, Japan's largest advertising company, has announced Toshihiro Yamamoto will become its new chief executive, replacing Tadashi Ishii who resigned in December after one of the firm's young employees committed suicide after working excessive hours. Yamamoto is currently a senior vice president at Dentsu and has been at the company since 1981.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings Wed ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan 16 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC