James B. Morgan Sells 12,500 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. Director James B. Morgan sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $133,375.00.

