IBM Retirement Fund Has $505,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Company
IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company's stock after selling 552 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC