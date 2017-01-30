IAB Chief Calls On Online Ad Industry...

IAB Chief Calls On Online Ad Industry to Fight Fake News

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

The head of the online advertising trade body the Interactive Advertising Bureau is urging marketers, ad agencies, tech firms and media companies to take responsibility and help prevent the spread of fake news online. Speaking at the IAB's annual leadership meeting in Miami on Monday, IAB President and Chief Executive Randall Rothenberg called the industry to action on fake news, which he said represents a "moral failure."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan 16 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC