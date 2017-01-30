IAB Chief Calls On Online Ad Industry to Fight Fake News

The head of the online advertising trade body the Interactive Advertising Bureau is urging marketers, ad agencies, tech firms and media companies to take responsibility and help prevent the spread of fake news online. Speaking at the IAB's annual leadership meeting in Miami on Monday, IAB President and Chief Executive Randall Rothenberg called the industry to action on fake news, which he said represents a "moral failure."

