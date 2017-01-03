How To Hold Meetings People Want To A...

How To Hold Meetings People Want To Attend

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fast Company

"Meetings should be like an episode of Friends : You know how they're going to end when they start. When people come in knowing what 30 minutes of their time is going to accomplish, they galvanize around the mission."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,233

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC