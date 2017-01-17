Historic pub saved after developers '...

Historic pub saved after developers 'pull out'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

A 300-year-old south Bucks pub, which was set to close at the end of the month , will stay open after developers allegedly pulled out. The Red Lion in Knotty Green, near Beaconsfield, was due to close on January 27, leaving the 800-strong community without a local.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Mon Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Mon South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC