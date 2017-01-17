Historic pub saved after developers 'pull out'
A 300-year-old south Bucks pub, which was set to close at the end of the month , will stay open after developers allegedly pulled out. The Red Lion in Knotty Green, near Beaconsfield, was due to close on January 27, leaving the 800-strong community without a local.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Mon
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Mon
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC