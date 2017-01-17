Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Buy Nutanix Rival For $650 Million
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. announced Tuesday it has agreed to acquire SimpliVity for $650 million in cash, giving it a stronger offering in the growing market for tech infrastructure that combines data-storage and computing.
