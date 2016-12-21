Here's What Bethenny Frankel and Other RHONY Stars Were Doing When Luann de Lesseps Got Married

Luann de Lesseps tied the knot on New Year's Eve, saying "I do" to Tom D'Agostino during a massive wedding at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. While a few of the reality star's Real Housewives of New York co-stars were in attendance - including Dorinda Medley , Jill Zarin and Marysol Patton - as well as some other famous faces - like Kelly Bensimon and Cynthia Bailey - most of the RHONY cast was notably missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.