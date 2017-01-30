Hedge fund Raveneur Investment Group ...

Hedge fund Raveneur Investment Group shutting down -sources

11 hrs ago

Raveneur Investment Group, the two-year old hedge fund originally backed by Blackstone Group, is shutting down, according to two people familiar with the situation. New York-based Raveneur was launched in September 2014 by Mark Black with startup capital from Blackstone and PAAMCO, both large hedge fund investors known for spotting rising stars.

