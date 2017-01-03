Healthcare concerns redirect more QSR...

Healthcare concerns redirect more QSR consumers to grocery stores, research suggests

Healthcare concerns likely are behind the steep drop in Americans' spending at restaurants in 2016 and the uptick in consumers who say they will cook at home more in the New Year, according to recent research. In mid-2016, Americans began drastically cutting back on casual dining at lunch with NPD reporting a 4% drop in lunch visits to restaurants in the second quarter of 2016 compared to the prior year.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,906

