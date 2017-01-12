Gotham Star Drew Powell '98 Sits Down for an Interview with CNBC's Jon Fortt '98
"I'm not just a Drew Powell fan, I'm also a friend," notes CNBC 's Jon Fortt. "The two of us met as teenagers on the campus of DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, longer ago than we'd like to admit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|5 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|3
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|9 hr
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Sun
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC