Google fights proposed tax change to Canadian online advertising
Google's new Canadian engineering headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario. The proposal to deny tax deductions for foreign digital advertising has been advocated by Canadian News Media Association and Friends of Canadian Broadcasting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC