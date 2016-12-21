GEMS Education aspires to make tuitio...

GEMS Education aspires to make tuition 'cost neutral'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

GEMS Education will soon launch a Privilege and Rewards programme in partnership with key lifestyle brands in the UAE, to enrich and enhance the lives of parents, students and teachers within its school network. The initiative will seek partnerships with the region's most sought after brands to offer rewards and benefits across the GEMS community that will help offset the cost of school fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Dec 29 tsjenter16 552
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC