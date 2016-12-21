GEMS Education aspires to make tuition 'cost neutral'
GEMS Education will soon launch a Privilege and Rewards programme in partnership with key lifestyle brands in the UAE, to enrich and enhance the lives of parents, students and teachers within its school network. The initiative will seek partnerships with the region's most sought after brands to offer rewards and benefits across the GEMS community that will help offset the cost of school fees.
