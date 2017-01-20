Free weekly to cease publication; content going to paper and web

Dear Readers, For the past two-and-a-half years, the Cape Breton Post has been proud to introduce new voices to the community through its sister publication - the Cape Breton Community Post. The response to community columnists from Whitney Pier, New Waterford, Glace Bay, Port Morien, North Sydney, Membertou, Eskasoni and elsewhere has been very positive, but the free weekly newspaper model is not a sustainable business model in our advertising market.

