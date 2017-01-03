Flat restaurant industry traffic growth in 2017 will be a repeat of 2016, says NPD
Restaurant industry traffic growth in 2017 will be flat, a repeat of the flat growth in 2016, says The NPD Group. Quick-service restaurants like McDonald's Corp. will see an estimated 1% increase in visits this year, better than the flat QSR growth last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC