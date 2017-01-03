Flat restaurant industry traffic grow...

Flat restaurant industry traffic growth in 2017 will be a repeat of 2016, says NPD

Read more: MarketWatch

Restaurant industry traffic growth in 2017 will be flat, a repeat of the flat growth in 2016, says The NPD Group. Quick-service restaurants like McDonald's Corp. will see an estimated 1% increase in visits this year, better than the flat QSR growth last year.

