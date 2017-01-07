First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Posi...

First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Position in Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Albany Molecular Research, Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm bought 39,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

