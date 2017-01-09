FCB names director of integrated prod...

FCB names director of integrated production

Read more: Marketing

In an email, Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, co-CCO at FCB Canada, said Fabich's hiring is also part of an evolution of the agency's production model to have a single, overall lead for the department. In his new position, Fabich has been tasked to boost the agency's creative output and help it produce better, faster and more cost-effective content.

