Family Comes First for Billionaire Raider
For a man nearing retirement age, French billionaire Vincent Bollore has a lot on his plate. The 64-year-old has a busy year in prospect at Vivendi, the media company he effectively controls through a minority stake, and at family holding firm Bollore Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC