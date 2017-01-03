Facebook to Test Mid-Roll Video Ads

Facebook will begin testing "mid-roll" ads in videos on its platform, a move aimed to help media companies and the social network generate revenue from their growing video audiences, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has been testing the ads that run in the middle of videos for its live-streaming product, Facebook Live, but the new effort would extend that program into regular videos.

