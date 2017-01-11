Facebook Aims to Promote Better Journ...

Facebook Aims to Promote Better Journalism, Fight Hoaxes and Work With Local News Outlets

11 hrs ago Read more: AdWeek

In a blog post on Wednesday, Facebook laid out a fairly elaborate plan called to promote better media reporting and consumption. Called the Facebook Journalism Project, it includes a local news initiative, new storytelling formats and fighting hoaxes, among other items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.

Chicago, IL

