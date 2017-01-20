Exxon Mobil Cashes Out Ex-CEO Tillers...

Exxon Mobil Cashes Out Ex-CEO Tillerson Ahead of Confirmation Hearings

Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state nominee, is in line for a $180 million retirement package from Exxon Mobil. WSJ U.S. Editor Glenn Hall and Lunch Break's Tanya Rivero discuss how this could affect the confirmation process and how the payout could open up Exxon Mobil to criticism.

