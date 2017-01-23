Exclusive: Blackstone readies new Asia real estate fund of at least $5 billion: sources
Blackstone Group LP is readying a new Asia-focused real estate fund that aims to raise a record $5 billion or more, betting on strong returns from property investments in the region, people familiar with the plans told Reuters. The world's biggest alternative asset manager will likely launch the fund in the next 12-16 months, the people said.
