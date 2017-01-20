Ev Williams says online advertising is a broken business - what's that mean for Twitter?
"It simply doesn't serve people," Williams wrote. "The vast majority of articles, videos, and other 'content' we all consume on a daily basis is paid fora S-a Sdirectly or indirectlya S-a Sby corporations who are funding it in order to advance their goals."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Tue
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC