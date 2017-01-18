DoubleHorn Awarded Texas Department o...

DoubleHorn Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources SaaS Contract

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

DoubleHorn, a leading Cloud Services Brokerage, announced today that they have been awarded a Texas Department of Information Resources SaaS contract. This contract enables DoubleHorn to provide Software-as-a-Service to state and local government agencies, public education, and other public entities throughout the state of Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings 11 hr ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Mon Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC