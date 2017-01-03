Donald Trump meets with another Texan, and this time ita s a Lockheed Martin executive
Donald Trump has publicly sparred with Lockheed Martin in the past few weeks, arguing that the defense contractor - and Fort Worth's biggest employer - wastes billions in tax dollars building F-35 fighter jets that are behind schedule and over-budget. But on Tuesday, the president-elect met with one of Lockheed's executives who has White House experience as a deputy secretary of veterans affairs.
