Devices sprout ears: What do Alexa and Siri mean for privacy?
The Echo is taking the US by storm, with Google Home hot on its tracks. What are the privacy risks of having an always-listening digital assistant in your home? The number of households with a hands-free assistant is growing by millions each year, but their convenience may come at a price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|1 hr
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC