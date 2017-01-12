Devices sprout ears: What do Alexa an...

Devices sprout ears: What do Alexa and Siri mean for privacy?

Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The Echo is taking the US by storm, with Google Home hot on its tracks. What are the privacy risks of having an always-listening digital assistant in your home? The number of households with a hands-free assistant is growing by millions each year, but their convenience may come at a price.

Chicago, IL

