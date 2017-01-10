Delight as housing plans for Slow and Easy are withdrawn
AREA manager Andrew Oldfield has described the withdrawal of plans to demolish a pub as a 'massive boost' for the Northwich community. Punch Taverns sparked anger from residents after submitting plans in April 2015 to knock down The Slow and Easy Hotel at Lostock Gralam and replace it with housing.
