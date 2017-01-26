Customer service firm opening in Lync...

Customer service firm opening in Lynchburg, to hire hundreds

8 hrs ago

The city of Lynchburg says a customer service firm opening its first Virginia location is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. The News & Advance reported Friday that Convergys Corporation will open a Lynchburg location later this year.

