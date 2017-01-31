Cops bust 'Real Housewives' star Bethenny Frankel's ex
The ex-husband of reality TV star Bethenny Frankel was arrested for sending her hundreds of harassing emails and Facebook messages, police said. Cops busted Jason Hoppy, 46, at his Manhattan pad on Friday for sending the angry messages to Frankel even after a judge ordered him to stop contacting her on Nov. 22, police said.
