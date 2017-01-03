comScore's Fulgoni On Internet-Connected Devices And The Future of Media Research
While running Information Resources Inc. beginning in 1980, Gian Fulgoni had an insider's view of the consumer research business. With comScore now measuring some 120,000 Internet-connected devices within U.S. households, he sees the future of media research requiring lots of cooperation and less reliance on panels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beet.TV.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC