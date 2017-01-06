City's biggest advertising agency finds its new home inside an old train shed
The Buntin Group, Nashville's largest advertising agency, has found a new home. According to a news release, the agency will restore the former Tennessee Central Railway train shed, which is located one mile east of downtown Nashville, in the 200 block of Willow Street.
