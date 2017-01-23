Chocolate's 'plight does not look set to improve' in the US, says Euromonitor

The US chocolate confectionery market is set for a 1% volume decline between 2016 and 2021 as Americans' GDP per capita is set to fall while the category is caught in an "anti-sugar crossfire". US consumption of cocoa ingredients fell 5,000 metric tons between 2010 and 2015 and could face further constraints, according to research by Euromonitor International.

