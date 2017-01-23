Chocolate's 'plight does not look set...

Chocolate's 'plight does not look set to improve' in the US, says Euromonitor

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: FoodNavigator

The US chocolate confectionery market is set for a 1% volume decline between 2016 and 2021 as Americans' GDP per capita is set to fall while the category is caught in an "anti-sugar crossfire". US consumption of cocoa ingredients fell 5,000 metric tons between 2010 and 2015 and could face further constraints, according to research by Euromonitor International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan 16 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC