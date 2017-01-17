China's Oceanwide, IDG Capital to buy tech publisher IDG
International Data Group, the owner of PCWorld magazine and market researcher IDC, on Thursday said it was being acquired by China Oceanwide Holdings Group and IDG Capital, the investment management firm run by IDG China executive Hugo Shong. It is the latest technology and media asset to be sold to Chinese investors, following deals for U.S. companies last year such as television producer Dick Clark Productions, and customer satisfaction firm J.D. Power and Associates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC