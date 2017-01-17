China's Oceanwide, IDG Capital to buy...

China's Oceanwide, IDG Capital to buy tech publisher IDG

Read more: Reuters

International Data Group, the owner of PCWorld magazine and market researcher IDC, on Thursday said it was being acquired by China Oceanwide Holdings Group and IDG Capital, the investment management firm run by IDG China executive Hugo Shong. It is the latest technology and media asset to be sold to Chinese investors, following deals for U.S. companies last year such as television producer Dick Clark Productions, and customer satisfaction firm J.D. Power and Associates.

Chicago, IL

