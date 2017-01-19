Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Battlefield 1 lead 2016 US game sales - NPD

The NPD Group and the Entertainment Software Association both released reports on last year's sales in the US games business today. While overall game software grew six percent from $23.2 billion to $24.5 billion, the total consumer spend, including revenues from all hardware, software, peripherals, and in-game purchases, came in at $30.4 billion, only slightly better than last year's $30.2 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GamesIndustry.biz.