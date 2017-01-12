Burglar Steals $2K Bottle of Chardonn...

Burglar Steals $2K Bottle of Chardonnay From DUMBO Ad Agency, Police Say

10 hrs ago

A boozy burglar kept the party going on New Year's Day by stealing a $2,000 bottle of champagne from a DUMBO advertising agency, police said. The suspect broke into the offices of Huge , at 45 Main St., around 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 after climbing in through a third-floor window, a police report said.

Chicago, IL

